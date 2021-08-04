Critical Comparison: 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) & Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) and Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Overstock.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 8.28 -$12.53 million N/A N/A Overstock.com $2.55 billion 1.11 $56.00 million $1.24 53.22

Overstock.com has higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Overstock.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A Overstock.com 12.61% 33.28% 16.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.5% of Overstock.com shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Overstock.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 1stdibs.Com and Overstock.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67 Overstock.com 0 0 5 0 3.00

1stdibs.Com currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.39%. Overstock.com has a consensus target price of $114.67, suggesting a potential upside of 73.76%. Given Overstock.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Overstock.com is more favorable than 1stdibs.Com.

Summary

Overstock.com beats 1stdibs.Com on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc. operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers. The MVI segment consists of the Medici business. The company was founded by Patrick Michael Byrne on May 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

