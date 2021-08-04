Critical Comparison: Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) and Sports Field (OTCMKTS:SFHI)

Sports Field (OTCMKTS:SFHI) and Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Sports Field has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tutor Perini has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

69.2% of Tutor Perini shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Sports Field shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Tutor Perini shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sports Field and Tutor Perini’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sports Field N/A N/A N/A Tutor Perini 2.03% 7.03% 2.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sports Field and Tutor Perini’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sports Field $6.60 million 0.12 -$3.74 million N/A N/A Tutor Perini $5.32 billion 0.13 $108.39 million $2.12 6.58

Tutor Perini has higher revenue and earnings than Sports Field.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sports Field and Tutor Perini, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sports Field 0 0 0 0 N/A Tutor Perini 0 1 1 0 2.50

Tutor Perini has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.95%. Given Tutor Perini’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tutor Perini is more favorable than Sports Field.

Summary

Tutor Perini beats Sports Field on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sports Field Company Profile

Sports Field Holdings, Inc. designs and builds athletic facilities. The firm through its subsidiary, FirstForm, Inc. engages in the design, engineering and construction of athletic facilities and sports complexes. It also designs, develops and manufactures sports surfacing products and associated pre-engineered construction systems. The company was founded on February 8, 2011 and is headquartered in St. Charles, IL.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities. This segment also provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects. The Building segment offers services in various specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, health care, commercial offices, government facilities, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, and industrial and high-tech. The Specialty Contractors segment provides electrical, mechanical, plumbing, fire protection systems, and pneumatically placed concrete services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services (HVAC) for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and mass-transit end markets. It also offers general contracting, pre-construction planning, and project management services, including planning and scheduling of manpower, equipment, materials, and subcontractors; and self-performed construction services comprising site work, concrete forming and placement, steel erection, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and mechanical. The company was formerly known as Perini Corporation and changed its name to Tutor Perini Corporation in 2009. Tutor Perini Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

