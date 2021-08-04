Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.67.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,363. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $140.99.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crocs will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,333,903. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $889,744,000 after buying an additional 197,306 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 145.9% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,797 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 70.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,349,000 after acquiring an additional 614,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,020,000 after acquiring an additional 63,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $51,847,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.