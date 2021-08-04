Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Sets New 1-Year High at $142.56

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $142.56 and last traded at $140.60, with a volume of 12375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CROX. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.87.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,903. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,948,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crocs by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,993,000 after purchasing an additional 582,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

