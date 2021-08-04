Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Sells £858,847.50 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Keith Layden sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,610 ($112.49), for a total transaction of £858,847.50 ($1,122,089.76).

CRDA traded up GBX 192 ($2.51) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 8,780 ($114.71). 252,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,460.76. Croda International Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,700 ($74.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,780 ($114.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 43.50 ($0.57) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,337.50 ($108.93).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

