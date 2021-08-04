Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $310-320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.94 million.Cross Country Healthcare also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.350 EPS.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,003. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a market cap of $619.28 million, a PE ratio of 71.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCRN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.14.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

