Crown (CRW) Price Tops $0.0746 on Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. Crown has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $1,937.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0746 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,876.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $549.35 or 0.01377633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.01 or 0.00353606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00138695 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003242 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000099 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,725,477 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

