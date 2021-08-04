Crowns Achieves Market Cap of $15.16 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Crowns has a market capitalization of $15.16 million and $1.59 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for $8.30 or 0.00021078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crowns has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00062387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.93 or 0.00843240 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00094430 BTC.

Crowns Profile

CWS is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,827,354 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

