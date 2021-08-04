Crowny (CRWNY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $58,942.00

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $58,942.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00045914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00101884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00145346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,213.26 or 1.00016812 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.47 or 0.00846620 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

