CRYPTO20 Trading 6.3% Higher This Week (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. CRYPTO20 has a total market cap of $120.27 million and $5,305.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be bought for $3.01 or 0.00007729 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00062124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.99 or 0.00826558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00093730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00042934 BTC.

CRYPTO20 (CRYPTO:C20) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,947,222 coins. The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

