CryptoFlow (CFL) Hits One Day Volume of $1,319.00

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $549,874.79 and approximately $1,319.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00048271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00100507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00142000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,862.96 or 1.00142224 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.87 or 0.00848789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

