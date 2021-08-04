Crypton (CRP) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Crypton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypton has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. Crypton has a total market cap of $582,897.30 and approximately $5,438.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001837 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00048790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00060823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Crypton

Crypton (CRYPTO:CRP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 4,268,229 coins. The official website for Crypton is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

