Cryptonovae (YAE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $990,323.89

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $990,323.89 and approximately $1.99 million worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for about $0.0315 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00047742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00100051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00142360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,891.91 or 1.00038121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.10 or 0.00850372 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,440,318 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

