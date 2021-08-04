Cryptopay Market Cap Reaches $6.91 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One Cryptopay coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $6.91 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,380,685 coins. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

