CryptoSoul (SOUL) Trading Down 38.6% This Week

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 4th. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $304,066.19 and approximately $1,638.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00033509 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.62 or 0.00260697 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00034273 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006233 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015452 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.