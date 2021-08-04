CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.160-$3.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $946 million-$964 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.32 million.

Shares of CSGS stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $44.47. 164,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $49.28.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $236.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.00 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.