Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $285.00

Cubiex Power (CURRENCY:CBIX-P) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Cubiex Power coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cubiex Power has a market capitalization of $136,482.82 and $285.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cubiex Power has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00048700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00100939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00142074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,622.14 or 0.99847492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.21 or 0.00847244 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Cubiex Power

Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports

Cubiex Power Coin Trading

