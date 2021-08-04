Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 171,578 Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 171,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENIA. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 288.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 126,658 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 64.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 125,332 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 673.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,295,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,982,000 after buying an additional 1,127,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENIA opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.10. Enel Américas S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Enel Américas had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.75%.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.1583 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Enel Américas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Enel Américas

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

