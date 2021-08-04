Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,779,000 after buying an additional 30,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Abiomed by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,072,000 after buying an additional 33,935 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Abiomed in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.00.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $326.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.50. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.73 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 82.09, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.30.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

