Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 152.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,391 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACC. FMR LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $883,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $51.69.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. Research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

