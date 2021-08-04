Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 104,052 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 156.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,052 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.18% of ACCO Brands worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

ACCO opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $852.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

