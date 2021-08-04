Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 1,956 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of PJT Partners worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 569.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 118,734 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth about $523,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners stock opened at $76.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.94. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.29 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.32.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.82%. Analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PJT. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

