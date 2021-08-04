Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 527 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 182.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,353,000 after buying an additional 60,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $111,123,000. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 120.4% during the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42,425 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cable One by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,338,000 after purchasing an additional 32,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cable One by 31.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 100,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,956,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total value of $637,775.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,074,202.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total value of $642,916.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,124.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,305 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,937.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,864.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CABO. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,146.63.

Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

