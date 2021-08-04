Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 177,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Ouster as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OUST. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster in the first quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster in the first quarter worth $50,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Ouster in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Ouster in the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

OUST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, began coverage on Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. Ouster, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter.

Ouster Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

