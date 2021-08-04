Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,801 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.53. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

