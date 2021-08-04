Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 102,672 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Navient worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Navient by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 143.4% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Navient during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

NAVI opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a current ratio of 19.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.80. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $20.96.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

