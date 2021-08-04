Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,211 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCC opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $337,707.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,911,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,077,022.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 43,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $613,773.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,804,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,344,197.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,106,300 shares of company stock valued at $16,075,232. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

