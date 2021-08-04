Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,758 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 2.56.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.