Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 92.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,634 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $2,869,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 632,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,369,000 after acquiring an additional 23,184 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:SIX opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.84. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $16.31 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 2.51.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. As a group, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SIX shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.