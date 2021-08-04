Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,417 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 95,065 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URBN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

URBN opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.41. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,107 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

