Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,120 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.14% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMAT opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.74.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $359,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,592,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,284,234.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 20,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $1,008,162.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,516,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,078,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,240 shares of company stock worth $4,139,781 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

