Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 175.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Certara by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Certara during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Certara during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

CERT stock opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.53.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $1,989,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,238,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,910,799.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $188,568,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,613,576 shares of company stock valued at $198,081,477. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

