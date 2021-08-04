Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 245.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 23.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,284,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,937,000 after acquiring an additional 818,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at $58,633,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,980,000 after acquiring an additional 75,672 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 40.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,362,000 after acquiring an additional 48,961 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 15.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,449,000 after acquiring an additional 45,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSA shares. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety stock opened at $161.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.69. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.42 and a 12-month high of $172.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 0.90.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

