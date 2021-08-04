Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 88.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32,512 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.15% of Radius Health worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth about $1,320,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $689.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.90. Radius Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.85.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDUS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.