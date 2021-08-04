Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 204.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,426,000 after acquiring an additional 178,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,145,000 after acquiring an additional 27,694 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,532,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,247,000 after acquiring an additional 37,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,219,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $365.06 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.21 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $348.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAD. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.42.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

