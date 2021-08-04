Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Forward Air at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 736.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George M. Lynch sold 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $301,596.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,113.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,260.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,192 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $89.21 on Wednesday. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.95.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

