Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,469 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,852 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in BHP Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in BHP Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,140.50.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $79.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $82.07.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

