Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,407 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,250,000 after buying an additional 2,586,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,191,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,665,000 after purchasing an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,731,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,684,000 after purchasing an additional 469,619 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,188,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,699,000 after purchasing an additional 531,227 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

