Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 18,878 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 262.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of Impinj worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1,089.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PI opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 2.31. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $79.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.30.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

