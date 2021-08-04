Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 31,323 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 157.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,174 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,323 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 552,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 21,985 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. 25.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National stock opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

SFNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.