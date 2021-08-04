Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 9,048 Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 8.3% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,860,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,565,000 after purchasing an additional 677,825 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,020,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,777,000 after acquiring an additional 571,824 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,540,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,244,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth $23,781,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.17.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 41.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRQ. Macquarie downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

