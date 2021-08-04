Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in United Bankshares by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.92. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.