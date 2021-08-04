Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 15,109 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,109 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Green Plains worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Green Plains by 114.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains by 35.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period.

GPRE opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $38.13.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

GPRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $510,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,143.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,300 shares of company stock worth $2,161,130. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

