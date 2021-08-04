Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 2,265 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,578 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 34.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,578,000 after purchasing an additional 201,232 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 8.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 728,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,368,000 after purchasing an additional 53,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,144,000 after purchasing an additional 45,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,781,000 after purchasing an additional 64,162 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total value of $968,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,209,300.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,995. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $104.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.76. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.89.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

