Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 243,383 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 79.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,437 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 243,383 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Matador Resources worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $74,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 51,758 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.02. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $38.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities began coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

