Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 2,454 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Patrick Industries worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,481,000 after acquiring an additional 111,466 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,114,000 after purchasing an additional 104,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,681,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,989,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 261,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after buying an additional 59,462 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $84.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $812,673.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 316,956 shares in the company, valued at $27,622,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela R. Klyn acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.81 per share, for a total transaction of $86,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,744.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,325 shares of company stock worth $1,398,374. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

