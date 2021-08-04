Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 296,491 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,736 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 296,491 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 24,332 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 270.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 912,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,658 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,397 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 699,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

