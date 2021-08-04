Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 29,922 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,922 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 37.3% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,669 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 5.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 858,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 24.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 112.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

In other news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $62,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,733.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,189 shares in the company, valued at $835,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

BAND stock opened at $128.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.01 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.52 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.97.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.