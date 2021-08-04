Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 32,504 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,504 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of Conduent worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Conduent during the first quarter worth about $442,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 115.9% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 37.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 302.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,486 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.93. Conduent Incorporated has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. Analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

