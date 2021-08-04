Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 4,015 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HELE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth $66,638,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 85.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,079,000 after purchasing an additional 205,973 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,354,000 after purchasing an additional 194,881 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,403,000 after purchasing an additional 106,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 33.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 389,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,027,000 after buying an additional 97,018 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $228.44 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.62.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $1,004,706.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

