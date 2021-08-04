Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 4,015 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HELE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth $66,638,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 85.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,079,000 after purchasing an additional 205,973 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,354,000 after purchasing an additional 194,881 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,403,000 after purchasing an additional 106,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 33.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 389,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,027,000 after buying an additional 97,018 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:HELE opened at $228.44 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.62.
In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $1,004,706.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.
Helen of Troy Profile
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.
